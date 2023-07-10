Stolen vehicle leads to chase, assault on officer, drowning in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A police chase in Surf City on Saturday turned deadly after the a suspect led officers into a retention pond.

According to a press release, on Saturday, Surf City police officers identified a stolen vehicle in the area of 2700 NC 210.

When officers encountered the vehicle, the subject got out of the vehicle leading officers to attempt to subdue the driver,who was later identified as Jonathan Charles J’Anthony III, 43, of Sneads Ferry. Police say while attempting to subdue J’Anthony, an officer was assaulted which led to a chase leading towards an adjacent property and retention pond.

When officers attempted to take J’Anthony into custody, he then went further into the pond and began to struggle. Officers

immediately attempted to rescue J’Anthony, but he ultimately drowned.

The officer received medical attention due to minor injuries sustained.

A Pender EMS and Fire Special Operations Dive Team was dispatched to the scene, and the body was recovered from the retention pond.

The Surf City Police Department has been in contact with the District Attorney, Ben David, and the State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to lead the investigation of the incident.

Additional information will be available once the investigation has been concluded.