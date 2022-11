Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek

A stolen vehicle has been recovered from a Columbus County creek (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water.

The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team confirmed no one was inside the vehicle during a search.

A wrecker company recovered a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has a Pennsylvania license tag.

The vehicle was reported stolen in 2020 in New Hanover County.