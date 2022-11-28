Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade.

Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.

As the stolen vehicle approached the officers’ location, they immediately pulled it over and conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle, a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, had been reported stolen from Fayetteville.

32-year-old Jordan Robert Martin was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Martin was taken before a Bladen County magistrate where he received a $500,000 secured bond.