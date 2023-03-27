Structure fire in Wilmington neighborhood caused by lightning

Lightning (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County fire rescue responded to a house fire today that was reportedly caused by lightning.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in the Mission Hills neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived they saw light smoke inside, and found a small fire under the home.

They put the fire out quickly.

A neighbor walked over to report that a tree in his backyard was also struck by lightning.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, NH Sheriff’s Office, and Novant-New Hanover EMS were on the scene for the fire. The American Red Cross responded as well.

The local National Weather Service office reported three lightning strikes occurred within a quarter of a mile of that area.

Officials say the cause of the fire is lightning, and no injuries were reported.