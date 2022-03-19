Strut for Kids annual race raises money for families on a childhood cancer journey

Strut for Kids annual Cardinal Strut Race March 19, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Hundreds of people gathered at Long Leaf Park for the 13th annual Cardinal Strut Race, to raise money to benefit kids with cancer in the Cape Fear on Saturday.

The annual race was held yesterday by strut for kids, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local Cape Fear families on the childhood cancer journey.

The Cardinal Strut Race is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser.

There was a 5k and a 1-mile fun run, at the finish line participants and event attendees were able to enjoy a foam party, inflatables, and snow cones.

There were signs with names and photos of children in the Cape Fear Region who are undergoing treatment for cancer and cancer survivors, placed at the end of the race route.

“The fact that we’re local serving local is really important to our community. I have teared up about three or four times today, because of the turnout. It’s really amazing to see how many people here come and support and so we’re just so blessed and appreciative of this. We couldn’t do it without our community,” said Amy Beddingfield, Strut for Kids board of directors’ president

This year more than 660 people were in attendance at the event. Money raised from the event will help the nonprofit provide financial assistance to families with children undergoing treatment for cancer.