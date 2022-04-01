Student dies after shooting at Greenville middle school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A 12-year-old student has died following a shooting at a middle school in Greenville Thursday afternoon, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The family of the student released the following statement through a representative:

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly and we would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

The representative says Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson died from his injuries following the shooting, the Jackson family confirmed.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter is another 12-year-old student who was taken into custody hiding outside Tanglewood Middle School a short time after the Thursday afternoon shooting.

School officials did not release the condition of the shot student. Other students at the school were being taken to a nearby church where parents could pick them up.

At 12:23 p.m., a school resource officer alerted deputies that emergency backup was required after hearing gunshots at Tanglewood Middle School, according to GCSO.

The victim, Jackson, was shot “at least one time” and was treated at the school before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old suspect, who the sheriff’s office has not identified, is being charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Person under the age of 18.

“My heart breaks for this young boy’s family and my prayers are with them tonight,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “Additionally, I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family. I can not fathom what would cause someone to do this to another human being and especially at that age, but I know it’s a situation where we all need to turn to God.”