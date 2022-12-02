Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.

(Photo: Pixabay)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday.

The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found in a student’s possessions on campus.

The weapon was not brandished or pulled out at anyone, Thomas said.

The student is in custody.

“There is no indication of an ongoing threat to anyone,” Thomas added.

The school’s games for Friday night have been postponed.