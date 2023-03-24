Students learn about ‘Careers on Wheels’

BOLIVA, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of elementary school students in Brunswick County have a better understanding about career options that mostly involve driving for a living.

Brunswick County Schools hosted its inaugural ‘Careers on Wheels’ career fair today at Brunswick Community College.

Almost 700 5th graders attended to get a better idea of careers that may interest them in the future.

Taylor Thompson and Shakema Wilson, organized the event. They say this is a great opportunity to get children thinking about jobs before entering middle school.

“One of the things we have to understand is that not every job is in a business sitting behind a desk. People actually put on their work clothes, they get in their vehicle, and they go to work somewhere,” Taylor Thompson & Shakema Wilson, Event Coordinators.

There were 18 local business partners who participated, including law enforcement, fire fighters, Brunswick electric, and UPS.