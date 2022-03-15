Students learn real-world skills while feeding the homeless

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The students of D.C. Virgo are learning to make their community a better place.

In their class Project Venture, the middle school students learn from real world experience, getting out in nature and volunteering. Tuesday, the class learned how to cook some staples like chili, cornbread, and brownies for a good cause.

According to 6th grader India Williams, they’ll go downtown and share their food with Wilmington’s homeless community Tuesday afternoon.

“I see people every day on the streets and it makes me feel bad,” Williams said. “Because it’s hard for them to get a job, and to see their family members, and to sleep somewhere good. So I like this because it helps me remember to always help people and to be nice.”

That feeding will happen Tuesday at the Anchor Church.