Students name two Fort Fisher Aquarium sea turtle hatchlings, continuing more than 20 year tradition

Two sea turtle hatchlings have received new names (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Two sea turtle hatchlings have been given new names thanks to votes from students.

It’s part of a tradition dating back more than 20 years, according to the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The newest conservation ambassador turtles have been named Aleta and Pico, meaning Flipper and Beak in Spanish, respectively.

The students who voted represent classrooms in the NCAFF Adopt-a-Turtle program .

“Inspiring students in conservation is a priority for the Aquarium. Through the Adopt-a-Turtle program, we ensure that the students are truly engaged and learning about the sea turtle hatchlings from the beginning and that includes naming them,” said Gail Lemiec, unique experiences coordinator, NCAFF.

Through collaboration with local sea turtle protection organizations, each year the Aquarium takes in two hatchlings that did not make the initial trek to the ocean. Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project volunteers rescued the hatchlings from a nest excavation on Kure Beach. Now under the care of the NCAFF aquarist team, the duo will soon be splashing their way into people’s hearts in the loggerhead conservation habitat at the Aquarium.

The hatchlings will make their public debut after the Aquarium team bids farewell to the yearlings, Pip and Scout who have been with the Aquarium since September 2022.