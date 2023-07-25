‘Stuff Our Bus’ event being held to collect school supplies for local students

A 'Stuff Our Bus' drive is being held to help students get the supplies they need to succeed (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A ‘Stuff Our Bus’ event is being held to help collect school supplies for local students ahead of this school year.

Communities In Schools of Brunswick County (CIS) has worked in partnership with Brunswick County Schools for the past twenty-eight years fulfilling its mission to “surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life”.

A yellow Brunswick County Schools bus will be at several locations on August 7th and 8th to collect the items from the community.

Those locations include Shallotte Crossing Shopping Center at Holden Beach Rd and US Hwy 17 Business (Main St.) in Shallotte; Southport Walmart at 1675 N. Howe St. in Southport; and Leland Walmart at 1112 New Pointe Blvd. in Leland.

The buses and CIS staff will be at each location from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day collecting donations.

Organizers say they need backpacks, crayons, headphones, earbuds, college ruled paper, glue sticks, pocket folders, scissors, erasers, ink pens, pencil boxes and pouches, dry erase markers, marbled composition books, colored pencils, 3-hohole punches, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, 2” and 3” binders, #2 pencils, dividers, 3 subject notebooks, among other common items.