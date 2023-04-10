‘Suds for Sharks’ event being held to raise money for OCEARCH shark research

A fundraiser is being held to fund shark research (Photo: OCEARCH)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — OCEARCH and the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher have partnered to host a fundraising event this month.

Suds for Sharks is being held at Waterman’s Brewing Company on Sunday, April 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say attendees will gain a greater understanding of the importance of sharks, while supporting shark research. Waterman’s Brewing Company will donate a $1 per pint sold to support OCEARCH’s shark research.

Suds for Sharks is a family friendly event with complimentary activities for children from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. including a shark tooth dig. This will be followed by a presentation in Waterman’s Brewery’s Ohana Room at 5:00 p.m. with more information about OCEARCH and insight into the critical shark research happening off the coast of North Carolina.

“We are thrilled that OCEARCH chose our area to launch their Expedition Northbound,” NCAFF director Hap Fatzinger said. “It is a great opportunity for us to amplify the critical work they are conducting every day in shark research and conservation. We invite the community to mark their calendars for this special evening at Waterman’s Brewing Company.”