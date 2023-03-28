Summer concerts returning to Pier at Port City Marina

There will be 8 concerts throughout the summer months (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Pier at Port City Marina and Marina Grill has announced the return of “Friday Night Live! on the Pier”.

In 2022, the concerts attracted 14,000 attendees to the pier. The 2023 season will feature eight concerts showcasing both local musicians and tribute bands.

The free, family friendly concerts will kick off Friday, June 2nd, running from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The dates and headline performers include:

June 2 Satisfaction (Rolling Stones)

June 9 Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi)

June 23 20 Ride (Zac Brown)

July 7 Breakfast Club (Classic 80’s)

August 4 Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

August 11 Troubadour (70’s)

August 25 Guardians of the Jukebox (MTV Hits)

September 1 Departure (Journey)

“We hope that Friday Night Live! turns into a great, outdoor tradition for our community that offers a picturesque sunset view on the Cape Fear River,” said Haven Holsinger, Event Manager for Marina Grill, “We are eager to start the new season and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Pier at Port City Marina.”