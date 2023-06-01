Sun Country Airlines arrives at ILM, offering flights to Minneapolis

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International airport’s newest air carrier is taking flight from the Port City on Thursday.

Sun Country’s Inaugural Flight from Minneapolis/Saint Paul arrived to ILM this morning, and the inaugural departing flight took off this afternoon.

Dozens gathered to greet passengers as they arrived and departed.

Sun Country offers non-stop flights to and from Minneapolis/Saint Paul on Thursdays, and Sundays, through Labor Day.

Airport Director Jeff Bourk says the new flights are great addition to the growing airport.

“We just think it’s a great addition for people from both Wilmington to be able to go to Minneapolis and the twin cities and beyond, but also for people from there to be able to enjoy our great… all the great things with our ILM beaches, downtown and thriving community here.”

When the inaugural flight landed, it was greeted with a water cannon salute by the Airport Fire Department.

Sun Country’s arrival brings the total number of air carriers at ILM to 5.