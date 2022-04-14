Sunset Beach celebrates Earth Day and Arbor Day

The theme for the Town of Sunset Beach for 2022 has been proclaimed to be “Invest in Our Environment.”

Earth Day (Photo: MGN)

SUNSET BEACH (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Mayor and Town Council has proclaimed that Earth Day and Arbor Day shall be celebrated on April 22, 2022.

Arbor Day is a day to encourage the planting of trees to promote beautification and conservation of the natural resources of Sunset Beach.

Earth Day is centered on actions and preparations for climate change and to activate everyone to do their part to protect our beautiful environment.

The Environmental Resource Committee has secured 16 regional environmentally focused organizations to be exhibitors at the event to provide their insights and expertise to residents and visitors about actions everyone can take to “Invest in Our Environment” this year and every year.

The event will be held in the Sunset Beach Town Park (206 Sunset Blvd N, Sunset Beach, NC 28468) on April 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.