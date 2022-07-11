Sunset Beach Fire Department asking people not to swim in dangerous part of beach following weekend rescues

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Fire Department is asking the public not to swim in a dangerous part of the beach.

The Department says they rescued five people this weekend in Tubbs Inlet between Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach.

Two people ventured out to a sand bar and got stuck when water got too deep on Friday.

Three others swam into the inlet, getting sucked into strong currents near nightfall.

Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier says Tubbs Inlet can be deceivingly dangerous.

Dozens of people over the years have attempted to swim or kayak through the inlet to Ocean Isle Beach, nearly drowning in the process.

“We encourage people not to get into the water here, not to try to swim between the islands,” Hasenmeier said. “There’s a lot of things that are unpredictable with when the tides change, weather conditions, storms coming, rip current warnings for the day. It looks inviting, it looks easy to get over to the island, but they can get into trouble.”

On top of the strong currents and rip currents, Tubbs Inlet also has a large populations of sharks and is much deeper than most think when they first swim to it.