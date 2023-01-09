Sunset Beach fire truck drivers undergo ‘rigorous’ training program
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire truck drivers in Sunset Beach recently underwent a training program designed to keep their skills sharp.
Each January, apparatus drivers take part in a ‘rigorous’ drivers training program, according to the Sunset Beach Fire Department.
Training consists of a classroom session, a skills evaluation and a road course.
This month’s training took place in the parking lot of Seaside United Methodist Church.