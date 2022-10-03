Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge.

The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs.

“Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random things around town with the storm debris. We’ll also be doing quite a bit of work on the beach strand, and figure out kind of what the priorities are out there,” said Paul Hasenmeier, Sunset Beach Fire Chief.

Numerous beach access points are closed as a result of boardwalk damage brought on by strong winds and water.

The dunes suffered significant erosion from the 4-6 feet of surge that came at high tide.

“You’ll see some of the significant erosion the dunes took. The dunes did their job, they protected the mainland and island of Sunset Beach, but they took a pretty good beating,” said Hasenmeier.

There is currently no estimated repair time, but the town says it is working hard to get things back to normal.

Hasenmeier says Sunset Beach is known for creating sand, and they have no doubt it will recover its dunes by next summer.