Sunset Beach looking for volunteers to help clean up remaining Ian debris

The Town of Sunset Beach is looking for volunteers to help clean up storm debris on Wednesday (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian has been gone from the Cape Fear for days, but debris from the storm still remains in certain parts of the area.

According to officials, Sunset Beach Town Park is covered with fallen debris from the trees.

The Town of Sunset Beach is looking for volunteers on Wednesday morning at 9:00 am in Town Park.