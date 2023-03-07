Sunset Beach marking 60th anniversary with celebration

Sunset Beach will hold a celebration this month (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to mark your calendar for the Town of Sunset Beach 60th Anniversary celebration event.

The event will be held March 25th from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at Town Park.

The day will include:

a Classic Car Show sponsored by Tri-Beach Cruisers Car Club

a Corn Hole contest beginning at 10:00 AM

a Photo Contest

a Kids Play Zone

a Photo Booth

Door Prizes

Live Entertainment by the Sea & Sand Band and The Entertainers

Live Music played all day featuring local DJ Jim Bruno

Free Hot Dogs and more

Silver Coast Winery and Makai Brewing Company will be sponsoring a beer and wine garden

Touch a Truck for the kids beginning at 12:30 PM with trucks and equipment from the Sunset Beach Police, Fire and Public Works Departments.

Parking will be available along the streets in the right of way and in several locations near the Town Park. Parking area signs will be posted and traffic control personnel will be on-site to assist motorists with finding the parking areas.