Sunset Beach offers update on Phase 2 of dredging project

Sunset Beach Town Hall.

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach is providing an update on the second phase of its dredging project.

The second phase of the dredging project includes the following areas:

Bay Area located between Cobia Street and Palm Cove

Feeder Channel located between North Shore Drive Extension and Riverside Drive

Finger Canal A located between 6 th Street and Marlin Street

Street and Marlin Street Finger Canal B located between Marlin Street and Sailfish Street

Finger Canal C located between Sailfish Street and Dolphin Street

Finger Canal D located between Dolphin Street and Cobia Street

Mary’s Creek located between the Town Park and Hickory Street

Turtle Creek located between Azalea Circle and Stokes Drive

The Notice to Proceed with Phase 2 of the dredging project was issued to R. E. Goodson Construction Company, Inc. on December 21.

This week, dredging equipment, supplies and personnel are arriving at the Majestic Oak property, which is being outfitted to serve as the staging/storage area for the duration of the project. The Majestic Oak property is located between Cobia Street and 16th Street.

A shellfish survey was conducted in the Bay Area, Feeder Channel and the finger canals to determine the locations of the shellfish that need to be relocated and what types of shellfish are present. The survey showed no shellfish in the Bay Area that needed to be relocated; however, there are numerous oysters, clams and mussels in both the Feeder Channel and the finger canals that need to be relocated. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries reviewed/approved the survey and selected the relocation sites. The sites are the two closest creeks to the AIWW in North Jinks Creek on the right if entering from the AIWW.

The shellfish relocation project started on December 21. First, the shellfish from Cobia Street to South Jinks Creek will be relocated followed by the remainder of the Feeder Channel to 6th Street. This will allow the contractor to start dredging from Cobia Street to South Jinks Creek before moving into the Bay Area. Afterwards, the contractor will dredge the Feeder Channel from Cobia Street to 6th Street. This plan will permit the relocators and the contractor to be working at the same time. If time allows, the contractor will start on the finger canals, but it is anticipated that the finger canals, Mary’s and Turtle Creeks will be dredged in the Fall of 2023.

The annual dredging season is from November through the end of March.

The survey and the sites map is located on the website www.sunsetbeachnc.gov and may be viewed by click on the Dredging Project Phase 2 tab on the homepage.