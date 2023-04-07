Sunset Beach parking regulation enforcement to begin

Sunset Beach Town Hall (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As the summer season is about to begin, the Town of Sunset Beach is reminding visitors about the town’s parking regulations.

Vehicles must be completely off the roadway – no wheels touching asphalt

Parking is prohibited on the bike lane or sidewalk

Parallel parking only and in the direction of travel

Double parallel parking is prohibited

Do not block driveways or beach walkways

Parking is prohibited on: The numbered streets – 1st through 15th and 27th through 40th Canal Drive from Cobia Street westward to 6th Street Bay and Inlet Streets North Shore Drive Extension from Cobia Street to its easternmost terminus The west side of Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive to Main Street Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive East and West in a northerly direction for 200 feet



Parking enforcement patrols will begin on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 a.m. and continue daily through October 30.

Patrol officials will utilize a vehicle marked “Sunset Beach Parking Enforcement” with flashing caution lights.

In March, Sunset Beach Town Council approved the next step in its planned parking study.