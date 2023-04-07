Sunset Beach parking regulation enforcement to begin
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As the summer season is about to begin, the Town of Sunset Beach is reminding visitors about the town’s parking regulations.
- Vehicles must be completely off the roadway – no wheels touching asphalt
- Parking is prohibited on the bike lane or sidewalk
- Parallel parking only and in the direction of travel
- Double parallel parking is prohibited
- Do not block driveways or beach walkways
- Parking is prohibited on:
- The numbered streets – 1st through 15th and 27th through 40th
- Canal Drive from Cobia Street westward to 6th Street
- Bay and Inlet Streets
- North Shore Drive Extension from Cobia Street to its easternmost terminus
- The west side of Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive to Main Street
- Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive East and West in a northerly direction for 200 feet
Parking enforcement patrols will begin on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 a.m. and continue daily through October 30.
Patrol officials will utilize a vehicle marked “Sunset Beach Parking Enforcement” with flashing caution lights.
In March, Sunset Beach Town Council approved the next step in its planned parking study.