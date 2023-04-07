Sunset Beach parking regulation enforcement to begin

Sunset Beach Town Hall (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As the summer season is about to begin, the Town of Sunset Beach is reminding visitors about the town’s parking regulations.

  • Vehicles must be completely off the roadway – no wheels touching asphalt
  • Parking is prohibited on the bike lane or sidewalk
  • Parallel parking only and in the direction of travel
  • Double parallel parking is prohibited
  • Do not block driveways or beach walkways
  • Parking is prohibited on:
    • The numbered streets – 1st through 15th and 27th through 40th
    • Canal Drive from Cobia Street westward to 6th Street
    • Bay and Inlet Streets
    • North Shore Drive Extension from Cobia Street to its easternmost terminus
    • The west side of Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive to Main Street
    • Sunset Blvd. South from North Shore Drive East and West in a northerly direction for 200 feet

Parking enforcement patrols will begin on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 a.m. and continue daily through October 30.

Patrol officials will utilize a vehicle marked “Sunset Beach Parking Enforcement” with flashing caution lights.

In March, Sunset Beach Town Council approved the next step in its planned parking study.

