Sunset Beach Police help release rehabilitated sea turtles to ocean

Police helped release five turtles to the ocean Thursday (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police in Sunset Beach helped local sea turtle rescue groups release five turtles to the ocean Thursday.

The turtles had been under the care of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. Some of the turtles had been at the facility since December of 2022.

The five juvenile green turtles had all been found cold stunned.

This was the second time rehabilitated turtles have been released at Sunset Beach.