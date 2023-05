Sunset Beach police officer rescues bird tangled in fishing line

A Sunset Beach police officer rescued a bird Thursday (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A member of the Sunset Beach Police Department rescued a bird Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to Clubhouse Road in response to an Egret stuck in a tree, tangled in a fishing line.

An officer was able to untangle the bird but recognized the Egret couldn’t fly.

They made contact with the appropriate personnel for the Egret to be transported to a rehabilitation facility in Oak Island.