Sunset Beach Police remind people to lock their vehicles, following recent break-ins

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several vehicle break-ins have been reported in the Sunset Beach area recently, according to the town.

Police say every vehicle that was broken into had no signs of forced entry.

Officials in Sunset Beach remind people to lock their cars and never leave firearms, credit cards, government identifications, wallets, etc., unattended in your vehicle.

The town provided the following tips to avoid being a victim of a break in:

• Always lock your vehicle and take your keys with you • Never leave valuables in plain sight (check the interior, floors, and rear seats) • Take it with you or leave it at home • If you have a garage, park and lock your car in it • Park near lights when possible • Park in an area visible to pedestrian and vehicular traffic

The town advises anyone who sees something to say something by immediately reporting suspicious activity by dialing 911.