Sunset Beach Town Council accepts 85 acre land gift

The Town of Sunset Beach recently acquired around 85 acres of land (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Shannon Phillips and the Sunset Beach Town Council have accepted around 85 acres of land within the Town limits.

The gift includes the Twin Lakes, the property they reside on, and the 20-acre parcel of marshland south of Sunset Boulevard West.

Member Managers for the properties, Dinah and Gregory Gore, offered the land to the Town with the condition that it be protected and preserved for the rest of time; the same conditions that accompanied earlier donations.

As with any other property that the Town already owns, including 10 ponds and lakes, the Town will be responsible for the upkeep of the property going forward. The cost to the Town in the acquisition of the property was minimal, according to a press release.