Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month

(Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month.

The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot.

Police say the event is set to take place September 10th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

There will be bike obstacle courses, police bike demonstrations, bike safety presentations and free safety helmets (while supplies last).

Police say they hope to see you there.