Sunset Park Elementary receives washer, dryer to clean students’ clothes teachers were cleaning at home

WWAY News,
Still0214 00003
Sunset Park Elementary recently received a washer and dryer to clean some students' clothes (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A few students at a local elementary school will be ensured clean clothes thanks to a recent donation.

Sunset Park Elementary School SRO, Deputy Lugo, recently discovered two specially designed academics teachers were taking a few of their students’ soiled clothes home to wash, making sure these students had clean clothes.

Deputy Lugo reached out to Coldwell Banker, knowing of a charity program they provide. The Sea Coast Charity donated $1,400 to Sunset Park Elementary for them to get a washer and dryer to keep at the school.

“A huge thank you goes out to the teachers for their compassionate acts,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Categories: DISTRACTION, Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts