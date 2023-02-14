Sunset Park Elementary receives washer, dryer to clean students’ clothes teachers were cleaning at home

Sunset Park Elementary recently received a washer and dryer to clean some students' clothes (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A few students at a local elementary school will be ensured clean clothes thanks to a recent donation.

Sunset Park Elementary School SRO, Deputy Lugo, recently discovered two specially designed academics teachers were taking a few of their students’ soiled clothes home to wash, making sure these students had clean clothes.

Deputy Lugo reached out to Coldwell Banker, knowing of a charity program they provide. The Sea Coast Charity donated $1,400 to Sunset Park Elementary for them to get a washer and dryer to keep at the school.

“A huge thank you goes out to the teachers for their compassionate acts,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.