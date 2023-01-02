‘Super mutt’ from Wilmington named Dog of the Year

paws4people Dog of the Year contest winner (Photo: paws4people)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington ‘super mutt’ named Josie has been named the paws4people Dog of the Year contest winner.

Josie is an 11.5-year-old rescue dog originally adopted in Charlotte from the Humane Society.

She received more than 5,700 votes to win the contest, beating out 121 other dogs.

Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Ale.

Prizes will also be awarded to 2nd and 3rd place winners of the Contest.

The contest raised more than $30,000 benefitting paws4people foundation, which raises, trains, and places customized Assistance Dogs free of charge with children, veterans, military dependents, first responders, and civilians living with life altering disabilities.