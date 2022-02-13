Supply man arrested for 4 counts of attempted murder

Justin Burney (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Supply man on several charges, including attempted murder,

32-year-old Justin Orlando Burney is charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted first-degree arson, injury to real property, and injury to personal property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Burney attempted to set fire to a home on the 1300 block of Stevenson Road. Four people were inside the home at the time, including a young teenager.

Burney is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.