Surf City crews begin hanging town’s Christmas lights

The Town of Surf City has started to hang their Christmas lights (Photo: Town of Surf City)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — There are more than seven weeks remaining until Christmas, but Surf City is wasting no time getting in the holiday spirit.

Crews began hanging lights Tuesday and plan to continue the work through next Tuesday, November 8th, due to the detail and length of time it takes to properly hang all the lights.

Town staff say they hope to decorate the park the week of November 14th and have all their decorations completed by November 19th.

Drivers are asked to use caution when passing the crews as they prepare for the Christmas season.