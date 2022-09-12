Surf City fire holds 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Bridge Walk

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s an event created on the spur of the moment in Pender County to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

First responders started the Memorial Bridge Walk three years ago, and Fire Chief Allen Wilson says it’s been growing ever since.

The event started with a moment of prayer, then participants headed over the Surf City Bridge for the more than a mile walk round trip.

According to Allen, last year people from out-of-state made a special trip to take part in the event. He hopes the annual tradition will be passed on for generations to come.

“Hopefully we’ll do it every year and the generations behind us can continue the tradition because the kids today weren’t alive when it happened,” said Allen. “They are learning about this in the history book and it still should be on the forefront of every American’s mind.”

Police Chief Phil Voorhees came out for the walk and is happy to see the community’s support.

“The event has grown over the years since we’ve done it, and I think it will continue to grow,” he said. “I think it’s a great event for the community, you can see by all the people that came out, that the community loves us and we love them too.”

According to Voorhees, nearly 400 people came out for their annual Memorial Bridge Walk.