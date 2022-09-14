Surf City murder suspect’s case continued

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- The Surf City murder suspect was not at his scheduled court appearance in Pender County Wednesday.

​Attorney Brian Moore appeared on Charles Haywood’s behalf.

The Pender County District Attorney’s Office is pushing for the death penalty, and for that reason, the State Capital Defender’s Office appointed Moore to the case.

Haywood is charged with the murder of Margaret Bracey, and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, surveillance video, which also captured audio, recorded Haywood coming into the Exotic Hemp Company in Surf City just after 6:30 p.m. on August 24.

Bracey was alone in the store when Haywood asked her about hemp products, before taking out a knife and demanding money, according to court records. Haywood is then seen attacking Bracey with the knife, ultimately killing her.

According to court records Haywood took store merchandise and keys, put them in his backpack, then took off gray sweatpants and a pink bandana, and left them in the store.

Court records state drops of blood were found by investigators on the sidewalk which came from a cut the suspect sustained in the attack, which was tracked to the intersection of Bridgeview Court near NC HWY 50 and Little Kinston Road.

According to court documents, Haywood’s mom identified her son as the suspect Surf City Police were looking for and told them on the night of August 24, when Haywood returned home, she noticed a cut on his hand, wrapped a t-shirt around it, and took him to Onslow Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Capital Court case was continued, and Haywood’s next court appearance hasn’t been set.