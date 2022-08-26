Surf City murder suspect makes first appearance in court

(Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in an alleged armed robbery and murder in Surf City made his first court appearance today.

22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of a woman found Wednesday night in a Surf City business.

Since Haywood is facing first-degree murder, the death penalty could potentially be applied.

The incident happened at the Exotic Hemp Store on Highway 50.

According to police, 42-year-old Margaret Nicole Bracey was killed during the armed robbery.

Haywood had been held without bond since mid-day Thursday.

“We just don’t understand something like this, I mean we’ve had people go in and steal stuff, and things like that but nothing like a robbery, and then specially someone get killed in the process so that’s what really shocks the town,” Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin said.

Haywood’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 14th.