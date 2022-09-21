Surf City Ocean Rescue urge beachgoers stay vigilant after rescue flags and cans removed

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – With the summer season coming to an end; Surf City Ocean Rescue will only be out on patrol during the weekends.

Ocean rescue flags and rescue cans have been removed for the season, ocean rescue will still be responding to all emergencies on the beach and in the water through the off-season.

According to Fire Chief Allen Wilson, the ocean stays warm in the fall which continues to bring visitors, and asks everyone to use caution while in and around water, rip currents happen all year round, especially during active hurricanes offshore.

Wilson urges everyone to stay vigilant and if they see someone in distress call 911 immediately.

“Fortunately in the off-season, we do remove those items from the beach just because we don’t have the additional staff to maintain those items because we have to make sure they are in good working order,” he said. “It’s also a little bit more active of hurricane season so we still see a lot of storms that come up and down the coast and even if they don’t directly affect us, they can affect our surf.”

Wilson advises checking ocean and weather conditions before venturing out to the beach.

