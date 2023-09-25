Surf City Police Department planning to visit neighborhoods, providing chance to meet residents

Surf City PD is looking to meet residents in their neighborhoods (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is hosting ‘Roadside Rollcall’ events, aiming to meet members of the community.

Officers are seeking interested HOAs, neighborhood organizations, or concerned residents to hold the events.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet the officers serving their communities, ask questions, and voice concerns.

Kids are invited to check out a police car, turn on a siren or meet K-9 officer ACE.

You can call the police department or email epetersen@surfcitync.gov to set up an event.