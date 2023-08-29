Surf City Police investigating probable Tuesday afternoon drowning

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Officials are investigating a likely drowning in Surf City.

The Surf City Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress near the 1700 block of S Shore Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

When Ocean Rescue personnel arrived on the scene, they say they found bystanders attending to a victim in the water. The bystanders had already started CPR. Rescue personnel immediately started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts.

Advanced life support was administered by Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department, but the victim did not survive.

The Surf City Police Department has an active death investigation open, as a probable accidental drowning.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old, Jeffrey Hurt from Lexington NC.