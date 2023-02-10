Surf City Police offering free gun locks to keep children safer

Surf City Police Department is offering free gun locks to keep children safer (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to keep children safer.

The Department is offering free gun locks to residents to make it easy for local gun owners to keep their children safer from the dangers of firearms in the home.

You can stop by the Surf City Police Department to pick up your free gun lock between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Department is located at 214 W. Florence Way in Hampstead.