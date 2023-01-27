Trillium Health delivers 1,000 gun locks to 28 DSS offices

Trillium says they will be distributed to firearm-owning families along with education about gun safety.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Trillium Health Resources is delivering 1,000 gun locks to all Departments of Social Services (DSS) within its 28 county region.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Serices (NCDHHS), in 2021, 116 children in our state died due to a firearm related injury.

Trillium says firearms are the leading cause of injury for children in North Carolina, and they are working to lower that statistic through this gun-lock and gun-safety education initiative.

“Staff in our DSS offices are crucial points of contact for many families. We thank them for this partnership to educate our communities on safe gun ownership to reduce tragic injuries to children. We also know that by restricting access to firearms we can lessen instances of successful suicide attempts,” stated Sean Kenny, Head of Social Services Engagement at Trillium.

For more information, click here to go to Trillium’s website.