Surf City Police release additional information on man who drowned during pursuit

A man drowned during a police chase over the weekend (Photo: MGN Online)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department has released additional information on a man who drowned during a pursuit over the weekend.

The incident took place after the suspect of a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase into a retention pond.

Officers say Johnathan Charles J’Anthony of Sneads Ferry assaulted an officer during the chase.

Surf City Police say all three officers at the scene are still on active duty, and none of the officers used any force against J’Anthony.

A Pender EMS and Fire Special Operations Dive Team was dispatched to the scene, and J’Anthony’s body was recovered from the retention pond.

The State Bureau of Investigation is completing an independent investigation of the incident.

Police say the entire encounter was recorded on body cam but can not be released during an active investigation.