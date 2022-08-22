Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage

(Photo: Surf City Police Department)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City.

The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City.

According to a post online featuring ring camera footage, the two trespassed in the backyard and jumped in the pool.

The post also claims they threw boulders over a fence, damaging the concrete, and egged the house and a car.

If you have any information that can assist the Surf City Police Department in the investigation, you are asked to contact 910-328-7711.