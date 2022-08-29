Surf City receives first steps in approval for long-awaited beach nourishment project

Surf City Dunes January 2019 (Photo: Town of Surf City/Facebook)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — After months of waiting, the Town of Surf City has announced they are moving forward with their beach nourishment project.

According to officials, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is moving to authorize a Surf City only project and will now be working on the General Re-evaluation Report (GRR) as their next step.

The General Re-Evaluation Report will allow the USACE to redefine the scope of the project and the economics for Surf City.

The Town of Surf City says the goal is to have approval and subsequent authorization as soon as possible.

Additional next steps prior to initial construction will include the signing of a project partnership agreement between the town and USACE and easement acquisitions as required.

“After a hard-fought battle, we are finally one step closer to seeing our project begin,” Mayor Doug Medlin said. “It certainly pays to be patient and persistent on a project of this magnitude and I am thankful for Colonel Bennett, Bob Keistler, Kent Tranter, and their team who has worked hard along with us to see this project through to completion.”

“We greatly appreciate not only their patience but most importantly, the outstanding partnership we have received from Surf City leadership,” COL Benjamin Bennett, Commander of the Wilmington District at USACE, said. “We are pleased that we have identified a clear path to move forward together on this project. Construction of this beach is one of our top priorities and we look forward to seeing it through to protect lives and property in the area from coastal storms.”

This federal project is expected to be complete in 2024, and will significantly increase the amount of sand on Surf City beaches by constructing a new dune that is projected to be 25 foot wide at an elevation of 15 ft above NGVD 29 and a berm with a crown width of 50 ft and a top elevation of 7 ft above NGVD 29.

For more information and to follow updates on this project you can visit the Town’s website at https://www.surfcitync.gov/2370/Beach-Nourishment