Surfers Healing hosts 18th Annual autism camp in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Surfers Healing Autism Foundation hosted its 18th annual surfing camp in Wrightsville Beach today.

Their mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing.

Nikki Bascome, the Local Director of Surfers Healing in Wrightsville Beach, says this makes the kids feel like they are on top of the world.

“The children, once they go out, something magical happens. They get this feeling of ‘If I can surf, if I can do this, I can do anything,'” said Bascome.

A group of professional surfers come from around the world to help with more than 30 camps across the United States.

This enables more than 2000 children with autism to enjoy surfing.