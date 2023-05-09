Surrounding area Food Lions see remodels as well as making investment in local food bank.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Food Lions in the Wilmington area are getting a new look, while the company continues to invest in the local food bank.

With $50 million in investments, Food Lion is unveiling newly remodeled stores in Wilmington and surrounding areas.

On top of the remodel, Food Lion also contributed $500,000 through its hunger-relief program, Food Lion Feeds, to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington.

Part of the donation is helping with the commercial kitchen at the food bank’s new facility.

Beth Gaglione, Branch Director for the Food Bank, says the kitchen can be used in many ways.

“We’re so pleased to be able to thank Food Lion today for their $500,000 gift that they made possible to make our commercial kitchen a reality. We’re going to do food culinary training and it’s going to be a production kitchen, but the work force development piece we think is so important,” said Gaglione.

The food bank plans to use the kitchen to also give proper training to people in the work force as well.