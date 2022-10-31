Suspect arrested after high school football game shooting
TEACHEY, NC (WWAY) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect after a shooting at a high school football game Friday night.
The game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan at Bulldog Stadium had to be cut short after a shot was fired.
No one was injured in the shooting.
On Sunday, detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, from Warsaw, NC. He was charged with discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
Fiason is being held in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
The football game resumed Saturday morning. The Bulldogs won in overtime.