Suspect arrested, another at large in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A suspect wanted by police for breaking and entering a business was arrested Sunday. However, another suspect remains at large.

It was previously reported that police were looking for Joshua Kirk Spurgeon, 42, and Franklin Hairr, 37, for breaking into a business in East Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Spurgeon was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

Spurgeon is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Police said Hairr is still at large.

Hairr is wanted for possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, resist, delay, and/or obstruct law enforcement, larceny after breaking & entering and felony breaking & entering.

Anyone with information about Hairr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department (828) 252-1110.