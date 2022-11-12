Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies

The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way.

Kenneth Andrew Norville arrested for two Dollar General robberies (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.

He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility with a $350,000 secure bond.