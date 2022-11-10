Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged Dollar General armed robbery suspect

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say robbed a Dollar General (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General on Long Ridge Way Tuesday evening.

The armed robbery took place just before 9:00 p.m., when the suspect entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After getting cash from an employee, the suspect walked towards the Taco Bell on N. College Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a white male, around 5′, 8″-5′,9″ tall, weighing between 150 to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray and black gloves, with Aero written on the front. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black mask, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information on the robbery, you are asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit a tip on their new app.