Suspect arrested in Wilmington shooting

Ulysses Jahiem Page (Photo courtesy: Wilmington PD)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year near downtown Wilmington.

Ulysses Jahiem Page, 21, of Wilmington is charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

The charges come following an investigation into a shooting that happened on April 27th at N. 11th Street and Hall Street in Wilmington. Numerous shots were fired and one person was struck, suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

Page has been in the New Hanover County Jail since May on unrelated charges.