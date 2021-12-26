Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Duplin County on Christmas

DUPLIN COUNTY (WCTI) — A suspect has been taken to the hospital after being shot in an officer-involved shooting on Christmas Day, according to Duplin County Sheriff, Blake Wallace.

Wallace told NewsChannel 12 it happened on Stockinghead Road in Rose Hill around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Wallace says it started when the suspect went to a nearby residence, firing off a gun.

Wallace said a neighbor called 911, and said when deputies arrived in the area of the suspect’s home, they found him walking down a farm path with a rifle.

Wallace said the suspect, who hasn’t been named at this time, leveled a rifle at a deputy and refused to lower it, even after the deputy told the suspect several times to drop his weapon, prompting the deputy to shoot him.

